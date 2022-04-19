‘Are These Guys Above Law’, KTR Asks Amit Shah on VHP Threatening Delhi Police

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, 19 April, asked if the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the law of the land.

He was reacting to a report about VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

He also has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he would tolerate "outrageous nonsense" against the Delhi Police.

"Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister Amit Shah Ji?" asked Rama Rao in a tweet on Tuesday.