Nathuram Godse, the Man Who Killed Mahatma Gandhi

What happened to Godse and his family after the assassination? Why did he assassinate the father of the nation? I sat down with Anup Sardesai, the author of Nathuram Godse: The Untold Truth to understand the other side of the story. | (Image: Altered by The Quint)

The date is 30 January, 1948. A little over five months have passed since India's independence from the British Raj. As the sun sets, the air is electric in Delhi's Birla House.

The reason - Mahatma Gandhi is about to address a prayer meeting. Gandhi walks to the stage from his room, supported by Manuben and Abha, his two grand-nieces.

As he nears the stage, a man wearing khaki breaks loose from the crowd and kneels before them. Manuben says, “Bapu is already late. Why do you embarrass him?”

But the words have barely left her mouth, when three deafening gunshots ring out. Gandhi falls to the floor. Three bullets finding their mark in his chest. The crowd goes numb for a moment, and then erupts.

The assassin surrenders and asks for the police. He's arrested and taken away.

Moments later a doctor confirms that Mahatma Gandhi is dead.

The assassin's name would be remembered forever in history - Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. He was hanged to death on 15 November, 1948.

This is a special podcast about the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, and the man who pulled the trigger - Nathuram Godse. Godse was hanged to death on 15 November 1949.

I sat down with Anup Sardesai, the author of Nathuram Godse: The Untold Truth to understand the other side of the story. What happened to Godse and his family after the assassination? Why did he assassinate the father of the nation?