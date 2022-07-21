‘Against Authoritarian Rule’: Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyrs' Day Rally

TMC supporters gather in a large number to observe the Martyrs Day, in Kolkata on Thursday.
(Photo: PTI)
A large number of people from across West Bengal have congregated at Kolkata's Esplanade for the Martyr's Day rally by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), being held amidst tight security on Thursday, 21 July.
The TMC's Martyr's Day Rally
Speaking at the rally, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, quoting Rabindranath Tagore, said, "Where the mind is without fear, where the head is held high."
Attacking the Union government, the West Bengal chief minister said:
Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while addressing the rally, said that the party will continue with its expansion plans outside West Bengal and will win seats outside the state in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He warned a section of TMC workers against indulging in corruption and said no one is above party discipline.
The annual rally is being held after a gap of two years due to theCOVID-19 pandemic and is highlighted by an address by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. This year's rally is also special as it is the first after the party's decisive victory in the state election in 2021 and TMC's return to power for the third consecutive term.
At least 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order in during the day.
She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.
On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee had said that the Martyrs' Day rally will be against the Centre's "authoritarian rule."
(With inputs from PTI)