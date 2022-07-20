India’s Press: It’s ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ for Everything from Zubair to Economy

Chasing a random thought, I recently re-watched the 2017 Steven Spielberg movie, The Post.

It is the story of an unbridled government headed by a thin-skinned bully. Of a media house in severe financial stress. Of a publisher torn between the better angels of her nature and the fiduciary responsibility to her company. Of a brilliant editor whose credo is laid out in the scene where he walks into a news conference in the wake of a blockbuster exclusive in the rival New York Times and says, “Who else in this room is tired of reading the news instead of reporting it?”

It is a story of a different time. It is a story for our time.