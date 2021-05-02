West Bengal Polls: 3 Reasons Why TMC Pulled Off a Big Victory

Meanwhile, in the Nandigram seat, where Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was contesting against her protege-turned-BJP-leader Suvendu Adhikari, the battle went down to the wire. While Mamata Banerjee was declared winner of the seat first, in a last-minute twist, Suvendu Adhikari was said to have won the constituency. Banerjee has said that she will go to the court against alleged foul play by the Election Commission (EC).

This draws the curtains on a month-long, eight-phase election that saw mass rallies amidst a raging pandemic.