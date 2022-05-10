Sourav Ganguly’s Politics is Better Timed Than His Cover Drives

The Maharaj of Kolkata aka Sourav Ganguly, on Friday, hosted the Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with few senior BJP leaders of West Bengal at his South Kolkata residence. The (Mutton) Biriyani-loving Ganguly arranged a vegetarian spread for the minister. The menu may not have appealed to many Bengalis but the meeting itself became the topic of many delicious political conversations.

Being the biggest icon of Bengal, every political party likes to woo the price of Kolkata. But Dada diligently plays along even though the pitch conditions are not favourable.

Ganguly joining politics has become a seasonal episode in Bengal that happens every two years. Saturday’s episode is one such but happened in an unusual time.

Soon after Amit Shah’s itinerary for a two-day Bengal trip was out, media channels started speculating about Ganguly’s political plunge.