Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Cult' Thrives Even as Congress Declines in West Bengal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was heckled outside Calcutta High Court on 4 April. Chidambaram was representing Keventer Agro, in a PIL filed by Congress MP and West Bengal PCC President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the WB government's sale of its stake in Metro Dairy to a private party (Keventer Agro Ltd.).

The curious part was that the ones heckling Chidambaram were members of his own party (reportedly members of the West Bengal Congress' legal cell).

He was called a 'TMC stooge' whereas he was not representing the TMC or WB government. Behind this bizarre incident lies a strange phenomena in West Bengal politics: the cult of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

We say "strange" because of two contrasting trends. First, while Chowdhury commands fierce loyalty from a sizable section of party cadres in West Bengal, this isn't reflected in the electoral fortunes of the party in the state.