Sharad Pawar to Fast to Show Solidarity With Suspended RS MPs

“I will not eat anything today in solidarity with the protesting members,” Pawar told reporters.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will observe a one-day fast on Tuesday, 22 September, in a show of solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha MPs who were on Monday suspended from the rest of the Monsoon Session of Parliament over their unruly behaviour during the passage of the controversial farm bills.

"They (the government) wanted to pass these bills soon. Members had questions regarding the bill. Prima facie it seems like they did not want a discussion," Pawar reportedly said.

The eight suspended Rajya Sabha members, including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, on Monday refused to leave the House and later spent the night on the Parliament lawns, where they staged a sit-in with placards that read: "We will fight for farmers" and "Parliament assassinated.”

The members suspended from the House are Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Elamaram Kareem, Singh and O’Brien.

However, they ended their sit-in on Tuesday after Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Upper House, demanding immediate revocation of the suspension of eight MPs, failing which they threatened to boycott the remaining monsoon session.