RS Dy Chairman to Observe 1-Day Fast Over Unruly Behaviour by MPs

In a letter to the VP, the Dy Chairman wrote he was “anguished over Opposition attacks” and would fast till tomorrow The Quint Harivansh Narayan Singh. | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia) Politics In a letter to the VP, the Dy Chairman wrote he was “anguished over Opposition attacks” and would fast till tomorrow

On Tuesday, 22 September, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced that he would observe a one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of the farm bills on 20 September. In a letter addressed to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Singh wrote that he was “anguished over Opposition attacks” and would fast till tomorrow.

The Deputy Chairman said that members had engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten the Chair and defied every norm and convention of the House. “Whatever happened in front of me on 20 September has caused unimaginable loss to dignity of the House and Chair,” he wrote. Singh also wrote that he hoped that his fast would perhaps inspire “self-purification" in those who had behaved insultingly towards him.

Dy Chairman Offers Tea to Suspended MPs, PM Modi Praises Conduct

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, took to Twitter to praise the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s behaviour in light of the ruckus in the Upper House over the passage of the farm bills which led to unruly behaviour from some Opposition MPs towards him. He was referring to the fact that Deputy Chairman Singh had met and brought tea and snacks to the eight Rajya Sabha MPs who had been suspended from the rest of the session for their unruly behaviour but remained in the Parliament lawns overnight, holding a sit in.

PM Modi said that the Deputy Chairperson’s “conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud”.

“To personally serve tea to those who attacked him, those sitting on dharna shows Harivansh is blessed with humble mind, big heart,” the PM also wrote on Twitter.