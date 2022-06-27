'Come Arrest Me': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut After ED Issues Summons to Him

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai. Enforcement Directorate summoned Raut in connection with a land scam case, on Monday, June 27, 2022
(Photo: PTI)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on 28 June in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 27 June.
"I was just told that the ED has issued fresh summons to me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle," Raut subsequently tweeted.
"This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me! Jai Hind!" he added, tagging BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
"ED provisionally attached assets totalling Rs 11.15 crore, in form of land held by Pravin Raut, ex-director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a Dadar flat of Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut & Alibaug plots jointly held by Varsha Raut & Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar," the ED said in a statement in April.
Responding to the seizure, Raut said, "Please understand the meaning of property. Am I Vijay Mallya, Am I Mehul Choksi? Am I Nirav Modi or Ambani Adani? I live in a small house. I don't have a single acre of land in my native place. Whatever I have is hard-earned money. Does the agency feel there is money laundering? Whom are you linking me with?"
