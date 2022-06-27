Maharashtra Live: SC To Hear Shinde, Rebel MLAs' Plea Against Disqualification

Maharashtra crisis live updates.
(Photo: The Quint)
As political turmoil continues to grip the Maharashtra government, a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala is likely to hear Eknath Shinde's plea on Monday, 27 June, in the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs.
Meanwhile, Shinde, on Sunday, 26 June, alleged that members in the Uddhav Thackeray camp were backing those with a direct connection to Dawood Ibrahim.
His statements refer indirectly to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is behind bars for a money laundering case that allegedly involves Dawood Ibrahim's relatives.
The Shinde camp has challenged appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and the rejection of no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal
Uddhav Thackeray held a Shiv Sena meeting in Mumbai where a resolution authorising him to take action against the rebels was cleared
Seven Shiv Sena workers were arrested on Sunday for attacking Shinde's son's office on Saturday, 25 June
Governor Koshyari asked DGP to provide security to Rebel MLAs
The rebel faction currently has more than 40 Sena MLAs, their total number is 55
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was in Delhi for Yashwant Sinha's nomination filing, expressed his 'full support' for the Uddhav Thackeray camp
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing today, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of the MLAs at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati at around 10 am, ANI reported.
Launching a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena, rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday, 26 June, asked how Bal Thackeray's party could support the people with a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim.
"How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts?" he tweeted in Marathi.
He added that such support was the cause of his revolt and he would even give up his life to save Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena.
Besides referring to Nawab Malik, these tweets are a response to Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comment about Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs being "bodies without souls".
A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala is likely to hear Eknath Shinde's plea in Supreme Court on Monday, 27 June.
While Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Shiv Sena and Harish Salve will appear for the Shinde camp, Devdatt Kamat is expected to represent the Maharashtra government.
Shinde, on Sunday, 26 June, filed a petition on three counts: challenging the disqualification notice, the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the leader of Shiv Sena legislature party and the rejection of no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Harihari Zirwal.
The Shinde camp leader of legislature party Bharat Gogawale and the 14 other rebel MLAs also filed a petition.
Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse on Sunday said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents.
With Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant reaching Guwahati on Sunday to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, Aaditya Thackeray is now the only cabinet minister from the Shiv Sena quota who is an MLA, while the remaining three from his party are MLCs.
Samant, who headed the Higher and Technical Education ministry, became the ninth minister from Shiv Sena to join the Eknath Shinde camp.
The Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s team on Sunday, with senior advocate Devadatt Kamat's help, explained why the rebel camp’s numbers (40 out of 55) barely held meaning.
Kamat said at a briefing in Mumbai with Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, that the concept of two-third majority ‘applies only when there is a merger with another part’.
He added that there were several Supreme Court judgements to prove that a legislator was liable to be disqualified if he committed anti-party activities.
"There is a narrative in the media that just because they (rebels) have a 2/3rd majority, they will not face disqualification. You can ask any constitutional lawyer, this is totally wrong," Kamat said.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone twice, ANI reported. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed.