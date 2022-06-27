Maharashtra Live: SC To Hear Shinde, Rebel MLAs' Plea Against Disqualification

As political turmoil continues to grip the Maharashtra government, a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala is likely to hear Eknath Shinde's plea on Monday, 27 June, in the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, Shinde, on Sunday, 26 June, alleged that members in the Uddhav Thackeray camp were backing those with a direct connection to Dawood Ibrahim.

His statements refer indirectly to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is behind bars for a money laundering case that allegedly involves Dawood Ibrahim's relatives.