ED Attaches Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Property in Connection With Land Scam

Sanjay Raut.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.
The ED has attached Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai. Meanwhile, his close friend Pravin Raut has been arrested by the agency.
"Asatyameva Jayate," tweeted Raut, moments after the news broke.
(This is a developing story.)
