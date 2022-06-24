‘Approved by Modi & Amit Shah?’: Sanjay Raut on Rane’s ‘Threats’ to Sharad Pawar

Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday, 23 June, took on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, alleging that the latter was threatening rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and said if anything happened to them in the Maharashtra Assembly, there will be consequences.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had said that the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde who are camping in Guwahati will have to come to the Maharashtra Assembly eventually, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will win a trust vote despite the rebellion.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut slammed Union Minister Narayan Rane for allegedly issuing "threats" to Pawar and said, “Some people have garnered guts to issue threats to Sharad Pawar. PM Modi and Amit Shah must take note of this.”