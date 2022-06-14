Rahul Gandhi Summoned by ED Again Today After 10 Hours of Questioning

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the National Herald case on Tuesday, 14 June – for the second day in a row.

This comes after he was grilled by the central agency for nearly 10 hours on Monday. He left the ED office at about 11:20 pm at night.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Deepender Hooda, and others were detained at various police stations in Delhi till late on Monday, after they were apprehended earlier in the day from protests being staged by the party against the probe against Gandhi.

The Congress is expected to hold demonstrations in the national capital on Tuesday as well.

"Congress party will come on the streets tomorrow as well. Law is the same for everyone, but questioning someone till 12 midnight is wrong. Which crime or money laundering has taken place? Where there is loot of trillions, they do not inquire," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was also detained on Monday, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.