Delhi: Rahul, Priyanka Visit Sonia Gandhi at Ganga Ram Hospital Amid ED Inquiry
Rahul Gandhi later returned to ED headquarters for a second round of interrogations.
A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in light of COVID-related complications, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, 13 June, visited her in the facility.
A hospital source indicated, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the hospital in the afternoon and met with Sonia Gandhi."
This came amid Rahul's visit to the Enforcement Directorate office, where he is being questioned in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.
The leader reached the ED headquarters at 11 in the morning, where he questioned after he completed brief legal proceedings. As per sources, he left for lunch around 2:10 pm, and returned around 4 pm for a second round of interrogations.
In light of the action against the party leader, Congress galvanised its workers, prompting protests in many cities.
New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda stand near a police barricade during their protest march from AICC to ED office.
Bengaluru: Congress workers stage a protest against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case by ED.
New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with party leaders Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh and others during their protest march from AICC to ED office.
Agartala: Congress workers stage a protest over summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case.
Sonia Tests Positive for COVID
After testing positive for COVID on 2 June, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital owing to COVID-related issues.
"She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI.)
