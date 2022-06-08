Nothing To Hide From ED: Congress on Summons to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Wednesday, 8 June, said its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED as they have nothing to hide from the probe agency, and that the BJP should learn lessons from it.

Sonia Gandhi was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal, but she had sought time from the agency as she is recovering from coronavirus.

The Congress president, who tested positive on Thursday, is yet to recover and her latest report is not COVID-negative.