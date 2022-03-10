Rahul Gandhi Says Congress 'Will Learn' From Decimation in State Elections

In Uttarakhand, where it was expected to be a close race between the party and the incumbent BJP government, the Congress has only secured 19 seats, with the BJP winning and leading in 47 out of 70 assembly seats. The Congress CM face in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, has also failed to win his seat.

In Goa too, the Congress has fallen far short of the majority mark in the 40-seat Assembly, with leads and wins in only 11. With the BJP winning or leading in 20 seats, it is looking comfortably set to form a government with the assistance of independents or any one other party. Here also, the Congress has lost seats, after being the single-largest party in 2017 with 17 seats.

In Manipur, where the Congress had been in power till 2017, the party sees itself reduced to four seats in conjunction with established allies, with the BJP on the course to form the government in a coalition after falling narrowly short of a majority of its own.

In Uttar Pradesh, as perhaps expected, the party has found itself relegated to irrelevancy, winning only two seats while the BJP storms back to power with 270 seats in 403-strong Assembly. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has secured 128 seats in the state that has the largest population in the country.