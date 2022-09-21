Punjab Governor Withdraws Orders Calling for Assembly Session for 'Trust Vote'

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday, 21 September, withdrew orders by the Punjab government, which called for an Assembly session for a "confidence motion," citing the "absence of specific rules" to do so.

This comes days after the Punjab cabinet approved the summoning of a special session of the Assembly on 22 September for a confidence motion.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday that a special session of the Assembly would be convened, days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple its government in Punjab.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)