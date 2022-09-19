ADVERTISEMENT
Aam Aadmi Party To Take Majority Test in Punjab Assembly: CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, the AAP government in Delhi had conducted a majority test in the Assembly to prove the loyalty of its MLAs.
After Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will take a majority test to prove the support of all its MLAs with the party, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
