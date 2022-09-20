Punjab Cabinet Approves Special Assembly Session To Bring Confidence Motion

Mann announced on Monday that a special session of the Assembly will be convened, days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple its government in Punjab.

The ruling party had recently claimed that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the six-month-old government.

With 92 MLAs, the AAP has an overwhelming majority in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, while the Congress has 18 legislators, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has three, the BJP two and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one. There is also an Independent member.