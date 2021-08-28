As Punjab Congress Row Continues, Harish Rawat Meets Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Saturday, 28 August, amid continuing turmoil in the state party unit.

Afterwards, Rawat said he had a "very short meeting" with Gandhi and briefed him about the situation in Punjab.

"I have already briefed the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi). I will go to Punjab in a day or two. I will definitely meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu," Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On reports that he has asked the party to be relieved as Punjab Congress in-charge, Rawat said, "In Congress, whatever the party leadership decides, is the final decision. I will continue working as long as they ask me to."