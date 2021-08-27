Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: MLAs Arrive in Delhi; CM Baghel to Meet Rahul

Amid speculations of internal friction within the Chhattisgarh Congress, a large number of the party's MLAs, including three state ministers, arrived in Delhi late on Thursday, 26 August, ahead of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

The party members met with Chhattisgarh Congress incharge PL Punia at his residence in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

"We've been serving people of Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of CM Bhupesh Baghel. We will speak with the High Command about the situation here," Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Devendra Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.