Navjot Sidhu's Adviser Malwinder Singh Mali Resigns After Controversial Remarks

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali resigned on Friday, 27 August, amid controversy over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and attacks on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other party leaders.

The controversy erupted after Mali and Pyare Lal Garg's comments on social media saying that both India and Pakistan were illegal occupants of Jammu and Kashmir. The row flared after Mali's cryptic post from the past against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also surfaced.