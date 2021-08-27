'Eint se Eint': Sidhu Warns of Consequences if Stopped From Taking Decisions

On Friday, 27 August, Malwinder Singh Mali resigned amid controversy over his remarks.



In his resignation letter, Mali alleged that there was a campaign being run against him by CM Singh along with Vijay Inder Singla and Manish Tiwari of the Congress, Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Majithia of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Subhash Sharma and Raghav Chadda of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



According to The Tribune, Mali said, "Anti-Sikh forces that can't tolerate the emerging Punjab model and solution-based transparent politics in the backdrop of the farmers' protests have a nefarious design to derail the dialogue process. He further alleged that there is a plot to push him into the struggle with tied hands."