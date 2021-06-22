Punjab Congress: No Deal Despite a Day of Meetings. Here's Why

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the three member Congress panel on Punjab affairs on Tuesday 22 June and registered his protest against the recent statements made by his rival within the party Navjot Singh Sidhu. The panel is also said to have sought the Punjab CM's explanation on his decision to give government jobs to the sons of two Congress leaders.

Captain's meeting with the panel - comprising Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat and senior leader JP Aggarwal - lasted over three hours.

"We are confident we will be able to resolve the differences," Rawat told the media after the meeting.

Parallely, a number of MLAs and a few MPs from Punjab came to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.