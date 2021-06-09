Captain vs Sidhu: Punjab Congress Row Comes Down to These 5 Points

A number of news reports have appeared in the past few days arguing that Captain Amarinder Singh is the only option for the Congress in Punjab, and that it is the Central leadership that is creating hurdles for him ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

These reports began appearing shortly after the three member-panel ended its dialogue with various MLAs, ministers, leaders, Captain and his detractors.

If there are Captain's spin doctors on one hand, on the other hand there are allegations that Captain's main detractor Navjot Singh Sidhu is instigating MLAs against the chief minister, with the backing of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

It is said that Gandhi reached out to some of the MLAs through a Rajasthan minister from Western district loyal to him and urged them to "speak out without fear". Apparently Gandhi even spoke to a few of them over the Signal app.

What is interesting about these pro-Captain reports, is that most of them have appeared in the national media, particularly the English media. The narrative in the Punjabi media and on Punjabi social media is quite different and much more critical of Captain.

This reflects the difference in perception in Delhi's power circles and the ground realities of Punjab.