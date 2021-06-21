Punjab Crisis: Amarinder in Delhi Again to Meet Congress Panel

Just weeks after meeting the Congress party’s central leadership in Delhi amid fierce infighting and factionalism in the state unit, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reached Delhi for the second time this month as the crisis refuses to abate.

The development has come at a time when Singh is trying to tackle the latest turmoil in the party over giving government jobs to sons of two MLAs, a move that his rivals within Congress have demanded to be rolled back.

Singh is likely to meet a three-member panel comprising Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, and former MP Jai Prakash Aggarwal. The panel had been formed to iron out differences within different factions of the Punjab unit, reported NDTV quoting sources.