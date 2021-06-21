Punjab Crisis: Amarinder in Delhi Again to Meet Congress Panel

Just weeks after meeting the Congress party’s central leadership in Delhi amid fierce infighting and factionalism in the state unit, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reached Delhi for the second time this month as the crisis refuses to abate.
The development has come at a time when Singh is trying to tackle the latest turmoil in the party over giving government jobs to sons of two MLAs, a move that his rivals within Congress have demanded to be rolled back.
Singh is likely to meet a three-member panel comprising Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, and former MP Jai Prakash Aggarwal. The panel had been formed to iron out differences within different factions of the Punjab unit, reported NDTV quoting sources.
The latest turmoil kicked off over the decision to give jobs to sons of two Congress MLAs – Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa as an inspector and Bhisham Pandey as naib tehsildar in the Revenue department. Singh’s government said that the jobs were granted on “compassionate grounds” as their grandfathers were murdered by terrorists.
Congress MLA Kuljit Nagra as well as Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, along with five other cabinet ministers, asked the government to roll back the “ill-advised move” in “greater public interest”.
Calling the opposition to the move “shameful”, Singh on Sunday, said: “No question of rescinding the Punjab Cabinet decision on jobs for sons of two Congress MLAs. It is just a small token of gratitude and compensation for the sacrifices of their families. It's shameful that some people are giving political colour to this decision.”
Tensions have been brewing in Punjab Congress for the past several weeks as former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu last month slammed Captain Amarinder Singh, alleging that his colleagues were being threatened for raising questions on the state government’s handling of the ‘sacrilege’ case.
The crisis began to intensify last month after Sidhu alleged mishandling of the case by the Amarinder Singh-led government as the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed an SIT report into the Kotkapura firing incident of 2015.
Sidhu met the panel on 1 June and reportedly apprised it of the “demands of the people of Punjab”.
Three days later on 4 June, Singh, too, met the three-member committee for “introspection” of the elections that are six months away. Several reports later suggested that the panel had advised Singh to take all stakeholders into consideration, even during cabinet expansion.
Before meeting Singh, the panel had already met several MPs and MLAs from the state.
