Captain a Liar, ‘System’ Run by Two Families in Punjab: Sidhu

From accusing a ‘system’ run by two families of ignoring Punjab’s welfare for their own business interests to stating that he isn’t a showpiece to be shelved after a good show in the elections, former Punjab minister and television commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent interviews to multiple news outlets show how the Amritsar-based leader continues to remain disgruntled with the state leadership.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sidhu said that his fight against the system – which allegedly said ‘no’ to all his welfare ideas – had begun from the first Cabinet meeting itself.