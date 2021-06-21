Captain a Liar, ‘System’ Run by Two Families in Punjab: Sidhu

From accusing a ‘system’ run by two families of ignoring Punjab’s welfare for their own business interests to stating that he isn’t a showpiece to be shelved after a good show in the elections, former Punjab minister and television commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent interviews to multiple news outlets show how the Amritsar-based leader continues to remain disgruntled with the state leadership.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sidhu said that his fight against the system – which allegedly said ‘no’ to all his welfare ideas – had begun from the first Cabinet meeting itself.
He also claimed that election strategist and I-PAC boss Prashant Kishore had approached him over 50 times between 2016 to 2017, with requests to join the Congress, which he admittedly joined, after much coaxing.
“I was told you have to join, else the government will not get formed. We will not get more than 40 seats. I told him that I have an agenda, boss. The welfare of the people of Punjab is the only priority. Politics was not a profession for me,” Sidhu said.
He also alleged that multiple attempts were made by the system to send him away to Delhi, when they realised that Sidhu wasn’t listening to them. It is these issues that Sidhu brought forward before the three-member committee appointed by AICC President Sonia Gandhi to look into the Congress feud.
Speaking to the formation of an SIT to look into the 2015 desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, Sidhu said that the team was formed as the chair was endangered ahead of elections in the state.
He also criticised the government for handing-out jobs to children of lawmakers in the state, saying that power was reaching only the privileged class and not the last man in the queue.
Claiming that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh “lies everyday”, Sidhu accused the Captain of spreading misinformation about the latter’s meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party.
“He said things about my meetings (with AAP). Has he proved it? What nonsense is he talking about? Talk about issues. Why is he showing his back to issues such beadbi, loan waiver, and white paper? What have you done about drugs? Give your report card,” Sidhu told Hindustan Times.
When asked about the chances of the Congress in Punjab, Sidhu said, “I am a loyal soldier of the party. I will fight.”
