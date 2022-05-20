Some Selfish Parties Look for Incidents of Tensions To Inject Poison: PM Modi

PM Modi also said that attempts had been made to spark controversies on the basis of languages in the past few days.

"BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language & considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP."

The national language debate was reignited in the country after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in April that Indian people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not English.

Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said that when citizens of different states communicate with each other, "it should be in the language of India."

The row was gained further traction after Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep argued on Twitter regarding Hindi being the country's national language.