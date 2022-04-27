Hindi Was & Never Will be Our National Language: Siddaramaiah Responds to Ajay

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to react to Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s comment on India’s national language. Kiccha Sudeep kick-started a language debate by saying that Hindi is no longer our national language. Ajay’s reaction was written in completely Hindi as he blatantly disagreed with the South superstar.

Now Leader of the Opposition party in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah also joined the ongoing discussion stating,

"Hindi was never & will never be our National Language.It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!"