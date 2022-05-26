‘Pariwarwaadi Parties Have No Interest in Development’: PM Modi in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, 26 May, that BJP workers are being targeted in Telangana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, 26 May, that dynastic parties are not concerned about the development of poor people but only on how a single family can stay in power and “loot as much as they can.”
Addressing party workers at a rally in Hyderabad, Modi took a dig at chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and accused the state government of corruption.
Modi said,
Hitting back at the prime minister, Rao responded that India will rise beyond the speeches and announced that a 'big change' is coming at the national level.
Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Modi said that the entire country is watching how people in Telangana are suffering, adding that BJP workers are also being targeted in the state.
He stated that the country’s youth is not getting a chance to enter politics because of dynastic parties and such parties are the "biggest enemy of democracy."
He said that he envisions India free from dynasty politics which is will pave the way for development in the nation.
Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family, Modi said.
Speaking about the growth of science and technology in the State, he said that he believes in the development of science and save Telangana from ‘superstitions’.
He said,
Modi said that he believes in science and technology and added that the BJP’s aim is to transform the state into a technology hub.
He praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said that he is a saint but "does not believe in superstitions.”
Reacting to PM Modi's 'Pariwarwaadi' jab on his home turf, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said that a big change is coming at the national level and "nobody can stop it," reported Hindustan Times.
The TRS chief said, "Nobody is happy. There will be change at the national level. Nobody can stop it. You'll get sensational news in two-three months."
The chief minister's remarks came hours after his meeting with former prime minister HD Devegowda in Bengaluru, which was attended by Devegowda's son and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
KCR said that they discussed issues regarding national politics and Karnataka politics.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)