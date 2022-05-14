As Amit Shah Visits Telangana, KCR's Daughter Kavitha Accuses BJP of 'Hypocrisy'

Posing a series of questions to Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha asked him why the country was witnessing "maximum communal riots under BJP."

She demanded that he give answers to the public over the skyrocketing inflation, record-breaking unemployment, and rise in fuel prices in the country.

She asked the Union Minister to explain to the people of Telangana why the Modi government had failed to set up central universities, like IIT and IIM, in the state in the past eight years of its rule.

Kavitha also accused the centre of "hypocrisy" by granting national project status to irrigation projects in BJP-ruled Karnataka but denying the same to irrigation projects in Telangana.