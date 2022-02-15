Former PM Deve Gowda Extends Support to KCR's Fight Against 'Communal Elements'

Former Prime Minister the Janata Dal- Secular chief HD Deve Gowda, on Tuesday, 15 February, extended his support to the fight launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the politics of religious polarisation by the BJP government at the Centre.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, Deve Gowda spoke to Chandrasekhar Rao over phone on Tuesday. The CMO said Rao's fight against politics of polarisation is getting support from several quarters.

Deve Gowda congratulated KCR for fighting against the communal politics in the country.