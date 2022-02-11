ADVERTISEMENT

'Modi Never Had Children': Lalu Yadav in Response to 'Dynasty Politics' Remark

"The biggest threats to democracy are dynastic parties," the PM had said.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
i

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Friday, 11 February, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'dynasty politics' remark in an interview with ANI, stating that the PM "never had any children."

The RJD chief also took a potshot at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose son is an engineering graduate, and hoped that both of them had children who could "carry forward their political legacy," reported NDTV.

"Modi never had any children. Nitish has a son who is averse to politics. One can only pray that he is blessed with children who can carry forward their political legacy."
RJD chief Lalu Yadav
Also Read

On SP, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul: PM Modi Gives Media Interview on Eve of UP Polls

On SP, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul: PM Modi Gives Media Interview on Eve of UP Polls
ADVERTISEMENT

'Dynasty Politics Biggest Threat to Democracy': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest interview to ANI ahead of the UP polls on Tuesday, 9 February, led to a flurry of critical remarks from Opposition leaders. The PM had also praised Nitish Kumar for not bringing any family members into politics.

"The Congress' problem is it has never thought beyond its dynasty. The biggest threats to democracy are dynastic parties. And when a family becomes paramount then the first casualty is talent."
PM Narendra Modi

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also hit back at the PM for his comments on dynasty politics, stating, "I want to say that only those who have families can understand the pain of a family, but not those who do not have a family."

(With inputs from NDTV.)

Also Read

'Why Should I Listen To Him?': Rahul, Oppn Leaders Hit Back at Modi's Interview

'Why Should I Listen To Him?': Rahul, Oppn Leaders Hit Back at Modi's Interview

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×