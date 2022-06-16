Opposition on UP Demolitions: Akhilesh Absent, Congress Busy With Rahul Gandhi

The protests against Bharatiya Janata Party's Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad were followed by a spree of demolitions in different cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Though the administration maintains that the civic authorities carried out the demolitions on their own, it is true that a number of Muslims involved in the protest were targeted. The most prominent among these was the house belonging to the mother of student activist Afreen Fatima in Prayagraj.

Her father, Javed Mohammed – who is a leader of the Welfare Party of India and the Jamaat-e-Islami – has been arrested as being one of the main people behind last Friday's protest in Prayagraj.

Their house was demolished barely two days after the protest. The family alleges that this has been done in violation of the norms.