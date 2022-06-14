In Prayagraj’s Atala, Fear of Demolition Amid Near-Curfew Brings Life to a Halt

Mohammed Nasir, in his late 60s, has been helping his family members pack items from the cosmetic shop and put it into a carton placed on a hand-pulled cart parked in front of the shop in Atala area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district.

On 10 June, protests in Atala had turned violent leading to stone-pelting and arson. At least 90 people were arrested in the district in the police crackdown post violence.