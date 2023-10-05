MP Elections: PM Modi & Priyanka Gandhi Engage in War of Words to Woo Tribals

Madhya Pradesh, home to one of the largest tribal populations in India, haa 46 recognised Scheduled Tribes (STs), including three particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

Out of the 52 districts in MP, six are predominantly inhabited by tribals, and 15 have a significant tribal population. The Bhil community constitutes the largest share, comprising about 40% of the ST population in the state, followed by the Gonds at 34%.