As BJP & Congress Embark on Yatras in MP, the Question Is – 'Who Is More Hindu?'

In Chouhan's case, it appears to be the last resort, considering that his government's direct cash transfer schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana have done only little for the party.

Launched on his 65th birthday on 5 March in Bhopal, the scheme promises Rs 1,000 per month (now increased to Rs 1,250 per month) to women aged between 23 years and 60 years, with certain riders – including that the beneficiaries are not income tax payees and their families' annual income is below Rs 2.5 lakh.

However, that doesn't solve the bigger household problems faced by many. For example, unemployment is a major concern for families in Madhya Pradesh. The state had 25.81 lakh registered unemployed youths as of 1 April 2022. During the decade from 2011-12 to 2021-22, only 1,647 jobs were actually offered out of the officially advertised vacancies, as per media reports.