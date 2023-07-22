Madhya Pradesh: In Scindia's Turf, Priyanka Gandhi Invokes Rani Lakshmi Bai

"Moye Dadi Indira ji ne Rani Lakshmi Bai ki kahani khoob sunayi hati, Moye Bachpan mein tumhare kshetra ki veerta aur sahas ki kahaani pato hai".

(I am very happy to have come to the Gwalior-Chambal region… my grandmother told me a lot about Rani Lakshmi Bai, she had told me a lot about the bravery of the people of this region)

This is what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said during her rally in Gwalior on 21 July, emulating the local Braj tonality of the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh.