Manipur Assembly Polls: Havildar Found Dead As Clashes, EVM Damage Mar Phase 1

Several incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections held on Monday, 28 February.

The body of a havildar from the 8th Manipur Rifles, who was deployed on poll-duty in the state, was found in the Pherzawl district of southern Manipur on Monday morning, PTI reported. Police have said that the cause of death was unclear, and that investigation was on.

Sporadic clashes were also reported, including in Churachandpur district of the state, where at least one person had been injured during a clash between members of two parties, PTI reported.