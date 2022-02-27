Manipur Elections: Two Days Before Polling, Bullets Fired at JD(U) Candidate

According to The Hindu, the assailants fled after firing three bullets at Singh.

The attack left Singh with bullet injuries on his chest, following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal, where he is said to be out of danger.

While the assailants remain at large, an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

Polling for 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly will take place on 28 February and 5 March.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu.)