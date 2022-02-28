2022 Manipur Elections: 38 Seats Go to Polls, PM Modi Urges People to Vote
Catch all the live updates on the first phase of the Manipur Assembly polls here.
Voting in the first phase of Manipur elections began on Monday, 28 February, with 38 out of 60 seats going to the polls.
In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women. The polling will take place between 7 am and 4 pm.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful about retaining power in the state, but the saffron party, other than its old rival Congress, also faces competition from ally-turned-foe National People's Party (NPP).
The NPP is headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and is proving to be a major challenger in the state.
The BJP is fielding candidates in all the 38 seats while the Congress is contesting 35, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) 28 and the NPP 27. Shiv Sena is contesting on seven seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party is contesting on six seats. There are 18 independent candidates as well.
Some of the key constituencies are Heingang, Lamlai, Yaiskul, and Bishenpur.
Meanwhile, a JD(U) candidate, Wanglembam Rojit Singh, who is contesting from Kshetrigao Assembly constituency, was shot at late on Saturday night by unknown armed persons in Imphal East district. He received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital in Imphal, and is currently out of danger, according to EastMojo.
Second phase of polling will be held in 22 seats on 5 March and votes will be counted on 10 March.
Manipur Governor La Ganesan Casts His Vote in Imphal
Manipur Governor La Ganesan cast his vote at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal
He said, "I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing and sign of democracy is election."
In Photos: Early Voters Arrive at Polling Booths To Cast Their Vote
Early voters arrived at polling booths to cast their vote.
Manipur CM Biren Singh Casts His Vote
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh cast his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.
He said, "I'm expecting that 75 percent people of my constituency will vote for BJP and me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi."
‘Every Single Vote Is Precious’: BJP Minister Biswajit Singh
PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh said in a tweet on Monday morning, "As the first phase of polling takes place today, urging all eligible voters especially all youth of Manipur to participate in this festival of democracy and vote in record numbers at the 38 assembly constituencies. Every single vote is precious for future of the State!"
