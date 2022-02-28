In Photos: Amid Stray Instances of Violence, Manipur Votes in Assembly Polls

Voting for the first phase of Manipur elections took place on Monday, 28 February, with a voter turnout of 78.03 percent being recorded till 5 pm. Of the state's 60 Assembly seats, 38 went to polls in this phase.

At least one person was injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur district, a PTI report said. A electronic voting machine (EVM) was damaged, and was later replaced.

Over 67 percent of the 12 lakh eligible voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.