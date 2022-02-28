In Photos: Amid Stray Instances of Violence, Manipur Votes in Assembly Polls

Voting for the first phase of Manipur elections took place on Monday, 28 February. Of the state's 60 Assembly seats, 38 went to polls in this phase.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/CeoManipur)
Voting for the first phase of Manipur elections took place on Monday, 28 February, with a voter turnout of 78.03 percent being recorded till 5 pm. Of the state's 60 Assembly seats, 38 went to polls in this phase.
At least one person was injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur district, a PTI report said. A electronic voting machine (EVM) was damaged, and was later replaced.
Over 67 percent of the 12 lakh eligible voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.
Manipur: People stand in queues to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections.
Manipur: A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections.
Manipur: Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections.
Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his wife Hiyainu Devi show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections.
Kangpokpi: Security personnel on guard, as the people wait in a queue to cast their votes for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections, Monday, 28 February.
Early voters at a polling booth in Manipur
A 80-plus-year-old voter shows his inked finger after casting vote for Manipur polls 2022
Scene from a 'Women Only Managed Polling Station' in Manipur
Scene at a PwD personnel-managed polling booth in Manipur
A wheelchair-bound senior voter casts her vote at a polling booth in Manipur.
Felicitation of first-time Voters.
Scene from a 'Women Only Managed Polling Station' in Manipur
Scene at a polling booth in Manipur
