2022 Manipur Elections: 38 Seats Go to Polls, PM Modi Urges People to Vote

Voting in the first phase of Manipur elections began on Monday, 28 February, with 38 out of 60 seats going to the polls.

In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women. The polling will take place between 7 am and 4 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful about retaining power in the state, but the saffron party, other than its old rival Congress, also faces competition from ally-turned-foe National People's Party (NPP).

The NPP is headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and is proving to be a major challenger in the state.

The BJP is fielding candidates in all the 38 seats while the Congress is contesting 35, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) 28 and the NPP 27. Shiv Sena is contesting on seven seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party is contesting on six seats. There are 18 independent candidates as well.

Some of the key constituencies are Heingang, Lamlai, Yaiskul, and Bishenpur.

Meanwhile, a JD(U) candidate, Wanglembam Rojit Singh, who is contesting from Kshetrigao Assembly constituency, was shot at late on Saturday night by unknown armed persons in Imphal East district. He received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital in Imphal, and is currently out of danger, according to EastMojo.