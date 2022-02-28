2022 Manipur Elections: 38 Seats Go to Polls, PM Modi Urges People to Vote

Manipur Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting Live: Over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of the 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women, in this phase.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Voting in the first phase of Manipur elections began on Monday, 28 February, with 38 out of 60 seats going to the polls.
In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women. The polling will take place between 7 am and 4 pm.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful about retaining power in the state, but the saffron party, other than its old rival Congress, also faces competition from ally-turned-foe National People's Party (NPP).
The NPP is headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and is proving to be a major challenger in the state.
The BJP is fielding candidates in all the 38 seats while the Congress is contesting 35, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) 28 and the NPP 27. Shiv Sena is contesting on seven seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party is contesting on six seats. There are 18 independent candidates as well.
Some of the key constituencies are Heingang, Lamlai, Yaiskul, and Bishenpur.
Meanwhile, a JD(U) candidate, Wanglembam Rojit Singh, who is contesting from Kshetrigao Assembly constituency, was shot at late on Saturday night by unknown armed persons in Imphal East district. He received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital in Imphal, and is currently out of danger, according to EastMojo.
Second phase of polling will be held in 22 seats on 5 March and votes will be counted on 10 March.
Manipur Governor La Ganesan cast his vote at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal
He said, "I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing and sign of democracy is election."
Early voters arrived at polling booths to cast their vote.
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh cast his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.
He said, "I'm expecting that 75 percent people of my constituency will vote for BJP and me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi."
PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh said in a tweet on Monday morning, "As the first phase of polling takes place today, urging all eligible voters especially all youth of Manipur to participate in this festival of democracy and vote in record numbers at the 38 assembly constituencies. Every single vote is precious for future of the State!"
Chief Minister (CM) and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh arrived at Shrivan High School in Imphal to vote.
He was quoted as saying, "I request people of my constituency along with other voters to cast their valuable votes and use democratic power given by the Constitution," ANI reported.
Heingang – The Imphal East district seat was won by BJP’s Nongthombam Biren Singh by defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 1,206 votes.
Lamlai – Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu’s village Nongpok Kakching falls under this constituency. The village which still does not have drinking water supply, or proper roads, has around 85 households with nearly 300 voters. Five candidates belonging to BJP, Congress, Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI (A)), JD (U) and an Independent are in the fray for the Lamlai seat.
Yaiskul – BJP's Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Manipur's law minister, had won this seat in 2017. He will face JD (U)'s Thounaojam Brinda, a decorated former police officer who was a part of the 2012 batch of the Manipur Public Service Commission cadre. Congress and NPP are also in the poll fray.
Bishenpur – BJP MLA Konthoujam Govindas has been winning this seat since 1995 on a Congress ticket. However, after being made the chief of the Manipur Congress unit in December 2020, he resigned as a Congress MLA in July last year to join BJP.
The 6-time MLA had registered a comfortable victory against BJP’s Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh in the 2017 election, defeating the latter by 5,278 votes.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh: The former footballer and journalist will be contesting from his traditional home seat of Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Biren Singh has won four successive terms from Heingang and is seeking his re-election for the fifth term.
PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh: A former Trinamool MLA who had joined the BJP in 2015 following a by-election will be contesting from Thongju.
Govindas Konthoujam Singh: The former Manipur Congress chief, who recently joined the BJP, was successful in getting a ticket to contest from Bishenpur.
Congress State President Nameirakpam Loken Singh: Singh is seeking re-election from the Nambol constituency, and recently declared that the party is confident of bagging 32 seats and returning to power.
Other key candidates are Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP), senior minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (BJP), Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh (NPP), former minister Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), and Sheikh Noorul Hassan (NPP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning, urged people in Manipur to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote.
Voting for phase 1 of Manipur elections begins. A total of 173 candidates to contest from 38 constituencies.
A total of 54 percent (143 out of 265) candidates have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore.
At least 21 percent of the 173 candidates in the fray for the first phase have criminal cases against them, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) data.
