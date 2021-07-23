Pegasus Snoopgate Changed My Life: Siddaramaiah’s Assistant Talks to The Quint

M Venkatesh, 58, has kept his mobile off since 21 July, the day his boss, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, held a press meet in New Delhi, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government of unleashing the Israeli spyware Pegasus on him.

Venkatesh was in Delhi with Siddaramaiah on the day, listening keenly as the press was told, 'Pegasus was used to tap the phone of Venkatesh, who has been my PA for the past 27 years'.

Siddaramaiah’s statement was based on a report published by a group of media organisations across the world, which revealed that just before the fall of the Janata Dal (Secular) - Congress alliance in Karnataka in July 2019, the mobile phones of Personal Assistants (PAs) to JD(S) Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy-Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah, may have been tapped using Pegasus, the spyware sold by Israeli company NSO.

The company claims to sell spyware only to 'vetted governments', indicating that the BJP-led Union government could have been a customer.

Ventakesh spoke to The Quint in an exclusive interview, revealing what could have helped the 'snooper' spyware when they allegedly tapped his phone. “I did not know that I was being spied on. And I was with him (Siddaramaiah) all the time on those days,” he said.