Assam, Uttarakhand, And Now, Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa May Resign Within 30 Days

Seldom does Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa smile or laugh in public. He's known to keep his emotions to himself. Therefore, on 17 July, when he dismissed media queries on his reported resignation saying, "There is no truth in it, not at all," there was more to it than a simple denial.

According to BJP sources, Yediyurappa may step down within a matter of days. The Karnataka chief minister is expected to hang up his boots any day between 26 July and 15 August, sources told The Quint.