BJP High Command Decision on 25 July, Will Abide By It: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

File image of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Amid talk of his exit from office, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, 22 July, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command will give a direction on 25 July, which he would abide by.
Yediyurappa thanked the high command, saying that they hold great respect and love towards him, which is why even after crossing the age of 75 he was given a chance to be chief minister.
"There is an event on 26 July on completion of two years of our government here. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power," he added, urging party workers and seers to cooperate.
Yediyurappa will also be meeting party MLAs at this event on 26 July.
On Wednesday, in a cryptic tweet, Yediyurappa wrote, “I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party.”
According to news agency ANI, the CM had met with a delegation of over 30 seers from various mutts on Tuesday.
"Yediyurappa only said that he is not in position to speak anything on the issue and will have to abide by the decision of the high command. He did not say anything else," news agency PTI reported Balehosur mutt's Dingaleshwar Swami as saying after the meeting.
Swami further stated, "When we questioned Yediyurappa about what really has happened, he said he will not comment on that and that the high command's decision is final. He did not say anything else."
The seer, who had led the delegation, asserted the mutts' support for Yediyurappa, adding that the BJP Karnataka will invite a major backlash if the veteran leader, who is also the face of the Lingayat community in the party, is removed.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
Published: 22 Jul 2021,11:57 AM IST