Mobile Internet Suspended in Punjab’s Patiala After Clashes, 3 Cops Transferred

Meanwhile, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said that the situation was under control.

She added, "Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended today to stop rumour-mongering. FIRs filed in three instances. On the basis of evidence gathered from video footage action will be taken," news agency ANI reported.

Further, IG Patiala Rakesh Agarwal said that they have appealed to the public to maintain peace.

"We are negotiating with them to control it (on a demonstration by a Hindu organisation). Cross FIRs filed, the law will take the accused to task," he added.