Mobile Internet Suspended in Punjab’s Patiala After Clashes, 3 Cops Transferred

A clash broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala during a protest against the Khalistan movement on Friday, 29 April, following which the police fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.
(Photo: PTI)
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Punjab's Patiala from 9.30 am to 6 pm on Saturday, 30 April, a day after the district saw clashes between two groups.
Further, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the transfer of inspector general of police Rakesh Agarwal, SSP (senior superintendent of police) Nanak Singh, and SP (superintendent of police).
Meanwhile, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said that the situation was under control.
She added, "Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended today to stop rumour-mongering. FIRs filed in three instances. On the basis of evidence gathered from video footage action will be taken," news agency ANI reported.
Further, IG Patiala Rakesh Agarwal said that they have appealed to the public to maintain peace.
"We are negotiating with them to control it (on a demonstration by a Hindu organisation). Cross FIRs filed, the law will take the accused to task," he added.
Hours after a clash broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala during a protest against the Khalistan movement on Friday, 29 April, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla, who was allegedly behind the rally, was arrested by the Punjab Police.
The decision was taken after a high-level meeting conducted by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann.
Singla had earlier been expelled by the Shiv Sena, who said that his actions had nothing to do with the party. Section 144 was also imposed by the District Magistrate from 7 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday.
After the clashes broke out, the police had fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.
One station house officer (SHO) was initially reported to be injured in the violence. Later, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh informed that four people were injured in the incident.
Later on Friday, the National Commission of Minorities (NCM) had written a letter to the chief secretary of Punjab over the clashes between the two groups in Patiala district and sought a detailed report on the matter within a week.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)