'Deeply Unfortunate': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Others on Patiala Violence

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, 29 April, termed the clash between Shiv Sena (Hindustan) cadre and Sikh activists in Punjab's Patiala during a protest against the Khalistan movement "deeply unfortunate".

Patiala SSP Nanak Singh said that four people, including a police personnel, were injured in the incident. Section 144 was later imposed by the District Magistrate from 7 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday.