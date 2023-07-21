'Can a Sub-Judice Matter Be Discussed in Parliament?': Dhankhar Answers in RS

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
On being asked by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao on Friday, 21 July, whether an issue being heard by a court of law, like the unrest in Manipur, can be discussed in Parliament, Rajya Sabha chairman Jadgeep Dhankar referred to Article 121.
"This House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction; that restriction is germane to the issue Dr Keshav raised and that is Article 121," he said.
"Therefore, the concept of sub-judice is totally misconceived," Dhankhar asserted.
Discussion over the Manipur issue has been the major bone of contention between the Centre and the Opposition since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Thursday, 21 July.
Both Houses were adjourned on Thursday amid ruckus over the issue, especially in light of a shocking video showing sexual assault of Kuki women going viral on social media.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi said while addressing the press that the incident of sexual assault was "shameful for any civil society".
"My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. The ones committing these sins, who are they, etc are where they are, but the nation is hanging its head in shame because of them," he had said.
